Video: Insomniac's unconventional pitch for Sunset Overdrive

In this 2015 GDC talk, Insomniac Games' Drew Murray discusses how the team pitched Sunset Overdrive without referencing other games as examples, providing tips on how to sell an idea through unconventional strategies.

Murray goes into how the team drew inspiration from punk rock music, skateboarding, and fashion as an expression of individuality when drafting the pitch for Sunset Overdrive.

He also explains the difficulties that came with fleshing out these abstract concepts so they would translate well into gameplay mechanics.

Designers interested in how Insomniac pitched Sunset Overdrive may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.