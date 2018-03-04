Come out to GDC 2018 and learn to better tell stories in VR!

If you're coming to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month and you have any interest in how devs are learning to tell compelling stories in virtual reality, we have a talk you won't want to miss!

As part of VRDC @ GDC, Baobab Studios cofounder Eric Darnell will be presenting "'INVASION!': Crafting a VR Story". Boabob creates animated VR experiences, and in his talk Darnell will break down the challenges of telling a narrative VR story where the user has control, as well as techniques Baobab has developed to tackle them.

Notably, Darnell will use Baobab's recent interactive VR story INVASION! to illustrate how the studio works to strike the right balance between storytelling and gameplay. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas