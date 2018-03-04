Don't overlook these helpful discoverability talks at GDC 2018!

Getting your game in front of the right people is tricky business, more so now than ever, so today organizers of the 2018 Game Developers Conference want to highlight a few great talks at the show that will help you do just that!

Each of these sessions is aimed at giving you techniques and tips on ensuring your game doesn't get lost in the shuffle, and instead finds its way to the people who will appreciate it most.

For example, in "Marketing Judo: How to Sell Your Indie Game" Butterscotch Shenanigans' Sam Coster will share some unintuitive lessons about the attention marketplace for games that will help you pare down your marketing activities to focus on what really moves the needle.

Expect to walk away with with mental models of how the attention marketplace of the games industry works and how to focus your limited marketing time on high leverage activities so you have a great game launch.

And in "Power of the Pack: Success via Community-Based Development" Stray Fawn Studio cofounder Philomena Schwab will help give you a better understanding of the benefits and hurdles of community-based development.

Expect to be encouraged to show your prototypes early to test if there is a market for them and to connect with others (be it players or other devs) to achieve great things by helping each other. Schwab will share relevant examples from Stray Fawn's own experiences, and offer practical tips you can use on your own projects.

In a special poster session on "Creative Ways to Work with Influencers and Your Game" Bossa Studios' Oliver Hindle will give you a behind-the-scenes look at how he utilized his first-hand influencer experience and knowledge as a YouTube creator in his role at Bossa as a Product Marketing Manager.

Along the way, you can learn new ways to work with influencers, understand the importance of collaborations, and gain insight into best practice for approaching influencers about your own games!

For more details on these and other sessions taking place at GDC 2018, head over to the conference Session Scheduler. For more information on GDC 2018, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



