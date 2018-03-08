Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 8, 2018
These are the people attending the White House's game violence meeting

March 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
It's been a week since Donald Trump proposed a meeting with game industry representatives to discuss gun violence and school safety following the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead. Now we know exactly who'll be showing up to represent the game industry.

Mere attendance is a contentious topic, as game industry advocates point to extensive research showing no connection between video games and real-world violence.

A few hours ago, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper tweeted out a list containing the names of those who'll be attending the meeting later today.

The game industry will be represented by Take-Two Interactive president and CEO Strauss Zelnick, ESRB president Patricia Vance, ESA president and CEO Mike Gallagher, and ZeniMax Media chairman and CEO Robert Altman.

Congress members Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), and Representative Martha Roby (R-AL), are also expected to attend.

Other invitees include outspoken violent video game opponents like Lt. Col. Dave Grossman and Media Research Centre founder Brent Bozell, both of whom claim there's a link between violent media and real-world violence, with Grossman having even suggested those who play shooters and action games are being subconsciously conditioned for combat.

Parents Television Council member Melissa Henson rounds off the group, who'll come together later today when the meeting kicks off at 2pm ET. 

According to Tapper, they'll be asked to "discuss violent video-game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children," but given there are plenty of names on the list who already seem convinced one way or the other, it seems the discussion could turn into a contentious debate.

