Cities: Skylines has sold 5M copies on PC alone

Newsbrief: Cities: Skylines has sold 5 million copies on PC during its first three years on shelves, according to publisher Paradox.

The popular city-builder had sold 3.5 million copies as of March 2017, suggesting it's raked in another 1.5 million sales over the past year.

At the time of release, Skylines became publisher Paradox's fastest selling title ever, selling 250,000 units within 24 hours of launch. It eventually went on to sell over 2 million copies during its first year.

It's currently unclear how many copies have been sold across all platforms, as there aren't any exact sales figures for the Xbox One and PS4 versions.