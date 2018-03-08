EA adds 6 Warner Bros. published games to Origin Access

Newsbrief: Electronic Arts has opened up its once-exclusive Origin Access program to at least one other major game publisher with the addition of six games published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to the program.

Typically, Origin Access only hosts games published by Electronic Arts and, in some cases, independent developers but the inclusion of six Batman games marks the first time games released by another major publisher have been brought into the fold.

Origin Access is nested under EA's Origin digital game platform and grants players unlimited access to any title in Access' library for the duration of their subscription.

Previously, that library of roughly 75 games was made up almost entirely of EA-published titles. But starting today, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins and the Lego Batman games are included in the Access library, marking the first time games from a major publisher (aside from EA) have been offered through the service.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is notably also one of the few non-EA publishers to have games hosted on Origin's digital game store as well, and each of the six games added on Origin Access today also join the publisher's other titles on the standard storefront.