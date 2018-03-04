Get a job: Private Division is hiring a Lead QA Tester

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Leads a team in executing test plans on pre-release versions of software to detect and record product defects. Reports to QA Manager or Senior QA Lead.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oversee product quality: supervise the various stages of testing on each project; manage team projects to ensure that each has gone through at least two complete cycles of testing (all test cases executed) for final release testing milestones. Develop test plans and documentation. Ensure that all bugs marked resolved are resolved correctly.

Manage projects’ progress: assess personnel, skill sets, amount and type of work to be completed, and timetables in order to provide frequent reports and documentation to QA Management, Producers and Developers

Supervise staff (Senior Testers and 10-30 Testers, some potentially acting as Pod Leaders): interview, hire, train, evaluate performance, and when necessary, discipline employees; establish and manage work schedules, mentor team leaders and provide guidance to them regarding task allocation to Testers

Manage production of all testing deliverables including: daily reports, weekly status reports, test cases, test plans, bug tracking reports, final release certification report, RTM checklists, and post-mortem reports

Support Producers and/or Developers: setup and run bug triages (bug reviews) and provide all necessary documentation. Lead discussions regarding the status of the bugs and the game in testing phase and collaborate on prioritization of remaining issues to ensure these are addressed and resolved.

Knowledge and Skills:

Exceptional communication and writing skills

Advanced MS Office Excel, Word and Outlook skills

Advanced database skills; to include TTP and Jira

Has demonstrated that they understand and live by the department's core values

Consistently provides a positive role-model to testers within the department

Qualifications:

Education and Experience:

High School diploma or equivalent

Minimum age of 18 years and above

4+ years of QA testing experience

Comprehensive understanding of test cycles and processes

Reliable, and can be counted on to work all scheduled shifts

Capable of working any mandatory overtime; which can occur during the work week, weekends, and occasional holidays

Must be able to communicate effectively in English, in both written and oral forms

Ability to lift up to 20 lbs. occasionally and sit for long periods of time

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.