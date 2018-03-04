Attend GDC 2018 and get an Epic look at the art design of Fortnite

The Game Developers Conference in San Francisco is nearly here, and with it comes a fantastic presentation from the team at Epic Games about how they found the right look for their breakout success Fortnite!

As part of the Visual Arts track of talks, Epic art director Peter Ellis will be delivering a deep dive on the topic in his session on "Developing the Art of 'Fortnite'."

You want to see this talk because Ellis plans to cover not just the evolution of art style used in Fornite, but also general best practices used to create a triple-A quality free-to-play game with a small art team. It's especially worthwhile if you work in (or are thinking of working in) Unreal Engine, since Ellis aims to give you fresh insight into how to best create stylized art inside UE4.

