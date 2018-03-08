Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Devs celebrate women game devs on International Women's Day

March 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
AAA studios have taken to Twitter for International Women's Day, sharing stories and photos under the hashtag #WomenBehindTheGames and #IWD2018 to highlight the hard working women who contribute to the development of games.  

Independent developers are also using the hashtag as well, promoting the work of their fellow colleagues in the way of signal boosting the names of women who have impacted, inspired, and supported them. 

Girls Behind The Games has been letting women take over their account for the past few days in preparation, using their platform to answer questions, provide advice, and offer personal anecdotes for aspiring devs. 

We've posted some tweets below that highlight how some studios are choosing to celebrate International Women's Day, but be sure to check out #WomenBehindTheGames on Twitter for more. 

