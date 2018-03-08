Devs celebrate women game devs on International Women's Day

AAA studios have taken to Twitter for International Women's Day, sharing stories and photos under the hashtag #WomenBehindTheGames and #IWD2018 to highlight the hard working women who contribute to the development of games.

Independent developers are also using the hashtag as well, promoting the work of their fellow colleagues in the way of signal boosting the names of women who have impacted, inspired, and supported them.

Girls Behind The Games has been letting women take over their account for the past few days in preparation, using their platform to answer questions, provide advice, and offer personal anecdotes for aspiring devs.

We've posted some tweets below that highlight how some studios are choosing to celebrate International Women's Day, but be sure to check out #WomenBehindTheGames on Twitter for more.

Today we are celebrating International Women’s Day by highlighting the #WomenBehindTheGames here at Double Fine, with a short video series that we’ll be sharing throughout the day!



First up we’d like you to meet one of our programmers - Amy Price!



#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/pIahIBkqGY — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) March 8, 2018

Happy International Women's Day! We're proud to recognize and celebrate all of the incredibly talented women here at Naughty Dog and around the world. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/WUiWA8Lr2d — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 8, 2018

In celebration of #InternationalWomensDay we gathered most of the Rare ladies in the #SeaOfThieves tavern, with added Admiral Akeera for good measure! We love having such passionate, talented and creative women on our team <3 #womenbehindthegames pic.twitter.com/7tcenueWuN — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) March 8, 2018

It's a privilege to work among so many incredibly talented and skilled women and create great video games together. Here's some of the #womenbehindthegames here at Remedy. Happy #InternationalWomensDay from all of us! pic.twitter.com/QwQJtZfbsm — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) March 8, 2018