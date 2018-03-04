Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 9, 2018
March 9, 2018
March 9, 2018
Video: An inside look at the audio design of Killer Instinct

March 8, 2018 | By Staff
More: Video

In 2013, after nearly two decades of laying dormant, Killer Instinct came back -- as an Xbox One launch title.

At GDC 2014, composer Mick Gordon and Double Helix Games' Jean-Edouard Miclot explained that this presented the audio team with two challenges: they felt they had to be true to the series' original sound, yet also deliver a next-gen audio experience.

Toether, they explained how they went about it by asking three critical questions: What made the original sound great (analysis)? What audio experience does the player expect from a next-gen fighting game (anticipation)? What doesn't the player expect, and how can we evolve the series (surprise)?

The answers to those questions gave them a path to follow, though there were many bumps along the way. If you weren't at the talk in 2014, you can now hear all about their journey by watching their talk (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

