Video: An inside look at the audio design of Killer Instinct

In 2013, after nearly two decades of laying dormant, Killer Instinct came back -- as an Xbox One launch title.

At GDC 2014, composer Mick Gordon and Double Helix Games' Jean-Edouard Miclot explained that this presented the audio team with two challenges: they felt they had to be true to the series' original sound, yet also deliver a next-gen audio experience.

Toether, they explained how they went about it by asking three critical questions: What made the original sound great (analysis)? What audio experience does the player expect from a next-gen fighting game (anticipation)? What doesn't the player expect, and how can we evolve the series (surprise)?

The answers to those questions gave them a path to follow, though there were many bumps along the way. If you weren't at the talk in 2014, you can now hear all about their journey by watching their talk (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

