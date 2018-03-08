Nintendo inks deal with YoYo to bring GameMaker Studio 2 games to Switch

Today the folks at YoYo Games announced that they've signed a deal with Nintendo aimed at making it easier for devs to export games made with YoYo's GameMaker Studio 2 toolset directly to the Switch.

Details on how, exactly, this will work are yet unclear, but the deal is almost certainly good news for GameMaker game devs who are eager to get a piece of the expanding (and increasingly crowded) Switch marketplace.

The news was announced today shortly after Nintendo confirmed (in a Nintendo Direct video) that there will be a Switch version of Toby Fox's Undertale, the award-winning 2015 RPG built with GameMaker. Afterwards, YoYo sent out a press release confirming its partnership with Nintendo and laying plans to release a "Nintendo Switch edition" of GameMaker Studio 2 this summer.

"We’re working hard to ensure the Nintendo Switch version of GameMaker Studio 2 retains the already excellent functionality of the engine," stated YoYo general manager James Cox. "We are committed to supporting developers and studios who are keen to make the jump to Nintendo’s record-breaking console.”

Incidentally, this week YoYo marks the one-year anniversary of launching GameMaker Studio 2 last March.