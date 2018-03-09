Epic bringing Fortnite to mobile with cross-platform support

Epic Games is bringing its uber-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite to mobile, following in the footsteps of main rival PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, which recently made its mobile debut in China.

It's a notable move as competition in the lucrative last-man-standing market heats up, with titles like H1Z1 also vying for dominance.

Simply dubbed Fortnite Battle Royale, the smartphone version promises to be the same 100-player game people know from consoles and PC, featuring the exact same gameplay, map, content, and weekly updates as its big-screen counterparts.

To reiterate that point, Epic has revealed the smartphone release will support cross-play and cross-progression between PS4, PC, Mac, iOS, and eventually Android, allowing players to team up and play together without restriction.

"We believe this is the future of games," commented Epic. "The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want."

Fortnite Battle Royale will be heading to iOS first, and budding smartphone combatants will be able to sign up for an exclusive iOS invite event on Monday, March 12. Android support will be added in the "coming months."