DoubleJump acquires Tiny Realms and Merc dev TinyMob

Slash Mobs developer DoubleJump has acquired fellow Canadian game studio TinyMob for an undisclosed fee.

The move will strengthen DoubleJump's own game portfolio with the addition of successful TinyMob releases like strategy effort Tiny Realms and squad-based action title Merc.

It will also see TinyMob co-founders Alex Mendelev and Jamie Toghill take on executive positions at DoubleJump.

The deal might be the first of many for DoubleJump, with the studio currently exploring other acquisition and partnership options.

"We are excited to focus on plans for future growth, including the growth of both the company and its portfolio," said company CEO, Masoud Nassaji.

"We are looking to help other games studios with strategic distribution and look forward to introducing high-calibre games to millions of new players around the world."