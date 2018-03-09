Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gabe Newell: Valve has always been a 'bit jealous' of companies like Nintendo

Gabe Newell: Valve has always been a 'bit jealous' of companies like Nintendo

March 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

During a recent presentation for Valve's next title, Artifact, company president and CEO Gabe Newell reiterated the Portal creator's return to the frontlines of game development, and spoke about how its time in the trenches of hardware development has changed its approach to making games.

As reported by PC Gamer, Newell suggested that Valve has always been "a bit jealous" of companies like Nintendo that have the ability to simultaneously create new software and hardware, giving them the power to reshape entire game experiences as they see fit. 

"When Miyamoto is sitting down and thinking about the next version of Zelda or Mario, he's thinking what is the controller going to look like, what sort of graphics and other capabilities," explained Newell. 

"He can introduce new capabilities like motion input because he controls both of those things. And he can make the hardware look as good as possible because he's designing the software at the same time. So that is something we've been jealous of, and that's something that you'll see us taking advantage of subsequently."

Newell went on to confirm that Valve currently has "several" new titles in development, presumably including Artifact itself, and the three new VR projects it unveiled last year. 

It's unclear whether "several" means the studio has any more in development beyond those, but either way, it'll be interesting to see how Valve applies its newfound dev mantra going forward.

Related Jobs

Truly Social Games LLC
Truly Social Games LLC — Portland, Oregon, United States
[03.09.18]
Marketing/ UA Manager
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Backend Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.09.18]
Senior Technical Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.09.18]
Senior Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making a multiplayer PC game playable cross-platform on PS4
Meet the dev who sold his house to make a 100% for-charity game
Epic bringing Fortnite to mobile with cross-platform support
Nintendo inks deal with YoYo to bring GameMaker Studio 2 games to Switch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image