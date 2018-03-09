Bethesda Game Studios expands with BattleCry merger

Newsbrief: The Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer Bethesda has expanded its development operations by officially bringing BattleCry Studios into the Bethesda Game Studios fold.

The Texas-based outfit, which halted development on its would-be debut title BattleCry in 2015 to work on other projects, including the recent Doom reboot, will be rebranded as Bethesda Game Studios Austin.

It will be led by BattleCry technical director Doug Mellencamp, who'll be stepping up as studio director.

As subsidiaries of ZeniMax Media, both BattleCry and Bethesda Game Studios have been operating under the same umbrella for some time, but today's move means the pair will now be working together in an official capacity.