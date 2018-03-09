Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Neil Druckmann is now the vice president of Naughty Dog

March 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Naughty Dog has announced that writer, creative director, and longtime Naughty Dog employee Neil Druckmann is now the vice president of the studio he has worked with for close to 14 years. 

“In recognition of his expanded role, contributing on critical, studio level decisions, Neil Druckmann is now vice president of Naughty Dog,” reads a post from the studio. “He’s been a vital part of the management team for some time now, and we’re proud to formally acknowledge his involvement. In addition to his new position, Neil will continue as the creative director on The Last of Us Part II.

Druckmann has been with Naughty Dog since 2004, first working as a programmer for Jak 3 and Jak X: Combat Racing and later joining the design team for Uncharted: Drakes Fortune. Druckmann was central to the creation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, serving as the game’s co-director alongside Bruce Straley and as its creative director. While Straley has since left the company, Druckmann reprises his role as creative director for the game’s upcoming sequel.

Alongside the announcement of Druckmann’s new role, Naughty Dog also announced that Anthony Newman and Kurt Margenau are the joint game directors for The Last of Us Part II while Emilia Schatz and Richard Cambier will serve as lead designers for the project.

