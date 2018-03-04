Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 10, 2018
Get a job: GameHouse is looking for a Sr. Unity Game Developer

March 9, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Unity Game DeveloperGameHouse

Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands

At GameHouse we love to tell stories, and we have a unique way of telling them - through casual games! It all started with Delicious, a cooking game, starring our beloved Emily. By popular request, we created more and more games about her. With every game, more people fell in love with the series. In the years that followed, GameHouse built a small universe of games, each with a unique personality.

After years of building great games, we want to take our GameHouse Original Stories (GHOS) a step further. We want to build an experience beyond any other. Besides deepening the stories and broadening our catalog, we're reinventing our player's full experience - from first encounter, through app store visits and paywalls, to finding other games to fall in love with.

What You'll Be Up To

  • Leading the development of our game, based on C# and Unity
  • Work with game designers to take game design concepts into technical concepts and technical architecture
  • Develop game-play as well as mobile platform related features such as payments, notifications, player profiles, events and more
  • Foster a culture of sharing knowledge, best practices and standards

Why You're Awesome

Must Haves...

  • 5+ years of experience as a Unity Game Developer with an excellent knowledge of C#
  • At least 2-3 shipped mobile games
  • You love working in a team and strongly believe great ideas can come from anywhere
  • Excellent English skills, both written and spoken

We'd love it if you had at least a few of these...

  • Experience in development of UI, audio, animation systems and good CPU and GPU optimization skills
  • Experience developing casual, Free-to-Play games for the mobile market
  • Experience in writing mobile-friendly shaders
  • A passion for learning new things, and taking on new challenges
  • Flexible and an independent way of working
  • You thrive in an open, flat organization
  • You are familiar with agile software development methodologies

What Makes Us Awesome

You mean aside from making games loved by our players all over the world? (Seriously, we have some of the best fans in all of gaming) Our beautiful office in the center of Eindhoven with colleagues who would love to take you out for drinks?  If that alone doesn't convince you, how about these great benefits...

  • Competitive Salary
  • Pension Plan
  • Travel Reimbursement
  • Employee Book Buying Program
  • Sports Program (1/2 off)
  • Free daily lunch

Not to forget ping pong tables (and the occasional tournament), board game nights, a ton of video game systems scattered around the office, and a fully stocked bar that we open every Friday afternoon to wind down after a busy week.

Interested? Apply now.

