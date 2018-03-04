Get a job: GameHouse is looking for a Sr. Unity Game Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands

At GameHouse we love to tell stories, and we have a unique way of telling them - through casual games! It all started with Delicious, a cooking game, starring our beloved Emily. By popular request, we created more and more games about her. With every game, more people fell in love with the series. In the years that followed, GameHouse built a small universe of games, each with a unique personality.

After years of building great games, we want to take our GameHouse Original Stories (GHOS) a step further. We want to build an experience beyond any other. Besides deepening the stories and broadening our catalog, we're reinventing our player's full experience - from first encounter, through app store visits and paywalls, to finding other games to fall in love with.

What You'll Be Up To

Leading the development of our game, based on C# and Unity

Work with game designers to take game design concepts into technical concepts and technical architecture

Develop game-play as well as mobile platform related features such as payments, notifications, player profiles, events and more

Foster a culture of sharing knowledge, best practices and standards

Why You're Awesome

Must Haves...

5+ years of experience as a Unity Game Developer with an excellent knowledge of C#

At least 2-3 shipped mobile games

You love working in a team and strongly believe great ideas can come from anywhere

Excellent English skills, both written and spoken

We'd love it if you had at least a few of these...

Experience in development of UI, audio, animation systems and good CPU and GPU optimization skills

Experience developing casual, Free-to-Play games for the mobile market

Experience in writing mobile-friendly shaders

A passion for learning new things, and taking on new challenges

Flexible and an independent way of working

You thrive in an open, flat organization

You are familiar with agile software development methodologies

What Makes Us Awesome

You mean aside from making games loved by our players all over the world? (Seriously, we have some of the best fans in all of gaming) Our beautiful office in the center of Eindhoven with colleagues who would love to take you out for drinks? If that alone doesn't convince you, how about these great benefits...

Competitive Salary

Pension Plan

Travel Reimbursement

Employee Book Buying Program

Sports Program (1/2 off)

Free daily lunch

Not to forget ping pong tables (and the occasional tournament), board game nights, a ton of video game systems scattered around the office, and a fully stocked bar that we open every Friday afternoon to wind down after a busy week.

Interested? Apply now.

