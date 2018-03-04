Get a job: GameHouse is looking for a Sr. Unity Game Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
At GameHouse we love to tell stories, and we have a unique way of telling them - through casual games! It all started with Delicious, a cooking game, starring our beloved Emily. By popular request, we created more and more games about her. With every game, more people fell in love with the series. In the years that followed, GameHouse built a small universe of games, each with a unique personality.
After years of building great games, we want to take our GameHouse Original Stories (GHOS) a step further. We want to build an experience beyond any other. Besides deepening the stories and broadening our catalog, we're reinventing our player's full experience - from first encounter, through app store visits and paywalls, to finding other games to fall in love with.
What You'll Be Up To
Why You're Awesome
Must Haves...
We'd love it if you had at least a few of these...
What Makes Us Awesome
You mean aside from making games loved by our players all over the world? (Seriously, we have some of the best fans in all of gaming) Our beautiful office in the center of Eindhoven with colleagues who would love to take you out for drinks? If that alone doesn't convince you, how about these great benefits...
Not to forget ping pong tables (and the occasional tournament), board game nights, a ton of video game systems scattered around the office, and a fully stocked bar that we open every Friday afternoon to wind down after a busy week.
Interested? Apply now.
