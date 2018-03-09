Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google Maps transforms into Mario Kart for Mario Day

Google Maps transforms into Mario Kart for Mario Day

March 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

National Mario Day has been observed on March 10 after the realization that the abbreviated date (MAR10) spells out the character's name.

In celebration,Google and Nintendo collaborated in bringing Mario Kart to Google Maps on iOS and Android.

This isn't the first time Google has incorporated video games into Maps, as users were able to play Ms. Pac Man during April Fools' Day last year. 

Starting today, users will be able to enable Mario in becoming the navigation arrow as he drives en route to a destination in his kart. 

According to a blog posted to Google, this feature will only be around for a week and can be accessed by tapping an icon at the bottom-right corner of the app. Following the prompt on screen will jump start navigating the roads as Mario.

UX engineer at Google Maps Munish Dabas cautions users to drive safely, posting the reminder to "practice safe driving on the road—we don’t encourage throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers in real life!

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.10.18]
AI Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.10.18]
Viewmodel Animator
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Sr. Technical Project Manager - PlayStation
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making a multiplayer PC game playable cross-platform on PS4
Meet the dev who sold his house to make a 100% for-charity game
Road to the IGF: Karina Popp's 10 Mississippi
Indie devs weigh the pros and cons of forgoing a Steam release


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image