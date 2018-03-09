Writer Drew Karpyshyn leaves Bioware a second time to pursue freelancing

Drew Karpyshyn announced his departure from Bioware today, leaving the studio for a second time to pursue personal projects and provide freelance games work for FoxNext Games' new studio Fogbank Entertainment.

Karpyshyn, who co-wrote Mass Effect 2 and originally took the lead on The Old Republic left the studio back in 2012, citing the desire to spend more time writing novels as the reason behind his departure.

He returned to Bioware in 2015 to work on the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Writing on his website where he announced his departure, Karpyshyn explains his desire to freelance is what led to the decision to leave.

"There is no dirty laundry I’m just waiting to air," he said.