Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Writer Drew Karpyshyn leaves Bioware a second time to pursue freelancing

Writer Drew Karpyshyn leaves Bioware a second time to pursue freelancing

March 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Drew Karpyshyn announced his departure from Bioware today, leaving the studio for a second time to pursue personal projects and provide freelance games work for FoxNext Games' new studio Fogbank Entertainment. 

Karpyshyn, who co-wrote Mass Effect 2 and originally took the lead on The Old Republic left the studio back in 2012, citing the desire to spend more time writing novels as the reason behind his departure. 

He returned to Bioware in 2015 to work on the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Writing on his website where he announced his departure, Karpyshyn explains his desire to freelance is what led to the decision to leave.

"There is no dirty laundry I’m just waiting to air," he said. 

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.10.18]
AI Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.10.18]
Viewmodel Animator
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Sr. Technical Project Manager - PlayStation
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Making a multiplayer PC game playable cross-platform on PS4
Meet the dev who sold his house to make a 100% for-charity game
Road to the IGF: Karina Popp's 10 Mississippi
Indie devs weigh the pros and cons of forgoing a Steam release


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image