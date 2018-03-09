Video: How to design NPCs that will increase player empathy

Non-playable characters are an important part of any game. Allies, enemies, and civilians all contribute in making an environment feel realistic and alive.

But oftentimes, NPCs are cast to the side and used as background decoration. How can writers and designers utilize NPCs to increase immersion and deepen player empathy?

In this 2016 GDC talk, Polyhedron Productions' CJ Kershner presents narrative case studies from around the industry, suggesting best practices for writers and designers looking to increase the narrative value of NPCs.

Kershner includes examples from his own work on Homefront, Far Cry 4, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate to provide advice on how to maximize the potential of an NPC in evoking empathy from a player.

Designers interested in seeing how to increase player empathy in their own games may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

