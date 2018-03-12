Kixeye raises $20M to blend machine learning and game marketing

Online and mobile game studio Kixeye has secured $20 million in funding to hone its approach to marketing, monetization, and retention using machine learning.

Founded in 2009, the San Francisco-based outfit has developed for a variety of platforms -- including Facebook and mobile -- with titles like Backyard Monsters, Battle Pirates, War Commander, and VEGA Conflict.

The studio is currently utilizing an in-house machine learning platform to "enhance the player experience and boost revenue," and has recently developed a machine-learning powered dynamic marketplace that adapts to a person's playstyle and in-game progress.

The technology also helps Kixeye optimize its portfolio by analyzing how people play and identifying key stumbling blocks, allowing the dev team to quickly address any common gameplay issues.

According to the studio, that approach resulted in its latest mobile title, War Commander: Rogue Assault, retaining and monetizing players at double the rate of its previous releases.