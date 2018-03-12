ModDB has restored and relaunched GameFront

ModDB has relaunched a fully restored version of video game file distribution hub GameFront, almost two years after the site closed down.

The much loved database folded (not for the first time) back in April 2016, but ModDB swooped in to save the day, claiming it couldn't sit back and watch GameFront "slowly fade into obscurity."

Built by volunteers and members of the original GameFront team, the new and improved website officially opened its doors yesterday, and features previously lost author, description, readme, and other metadata fully restored.

All original content has also been pulled back from the brink, meaning there are already over 120,000 mods, maps, tools, and more crammed into the reimagined database, which also features fully restored news articles along with the original GameFront forums.

As you'd expect, the team have also added some new bells and whistles, and users are now able to upload unlimited game files to their accounts, suggest new games and categories, and fully customize their profile and download pages with images, videos, and more.

Those interested can check out all-new GameFront by clicking right here.