Learn more about the state of Steam from SteamSpy's creator at GDC 2018!

A week from today San Francisco plays host to the 2018 Game Developers Conference, and organizers want to be sure you know about a very cool talk taking place at the show about the state of the Steam marketplace from the creator of SteamSpy.

As part of the GDC 2018 Business & Marketing track of talks, Epic's Sergey Galyonkin will be delivering an important talk on "Steam in 2017: State of the Marketplace". Galyonkin created and maintains the popular SteamSpy tool, and as such he has a unique perspective on the all-important PC game platform.

In his talk Galyonkin will walk you through the significant changes that happened to Steam in 2017 and their effect on new games sales. He'll also dig into the rise of China, the death of discoverability, the influx of low-quality titles, devs trying to outplay the algorithms, review bombing and other pleasant surprises.

Other important topics covered in this talk include: who's #1: USA or China and what does that mean for YOUR game? How important is pricing and what are the best practices? Is free-to-play viable on Steam? Why does it seem so hard for successful indies to release a second game? This will be a data-heavy talk with graphs and numbers, so some knowledge of statistics is recommended. Don't miss it!

