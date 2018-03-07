Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 12, 2018
Learn more about the state of Steam from SteamSpy's creator at GDC 2018!

March 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing, GDC

A week from today San Francisco plays host to the 2018 Game Developers Conference, and organizers want to be sure you know about a very cool talk taking place at the show about the state of the Steam marketplace from the creator of SteamSpy.

As part of the GDC 2018 Business & Marketing track of talks, Epic's Sergey Galyonkin will be delivering an important talk on "Steam in 2017: State of the Marketplace". Galyonkin created and maintains the popular SteamSpy tool, and as such he has a unique perspective on the all-important PC game platform.

In his talk Galyonkin will walk you through the significant changes that happened to Steam in 2017 and their effect on new games sales. He'll also dig into the rise of China, the death of discoverability, the influx of low-quality titles, devs trying to outplay the algorithms, review bombing and other pleasant surprises.

Other important topics covered in this talk include: who's #1: USA or China and what does that mean for YOUR game? How important is pricing and what are the best practices? Is free-to-play viable on Steam? Why does it seem so hard for successful indies to release a second game? This will be a data-heavy talk with graphs and numbers, so some knowledge of statistics is recommended. Don't miss it!

For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

And of course, for more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

