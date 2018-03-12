Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent invests in Chinese game streaming services Douyu and Huya

Tencent invests in Chinese game streaming services Douyu and Huya

March 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Tencent has taken a noticeable financial interest in Chinese video game live streaming platforms this week. According to China Money Network, the company has recently invested sizable sums into both the streaming platform Douyu and its competitor Huya. 

The investment spree sees Douyu walking away with a $632 million investment from Tencent, marking the third time Tencent has invested in the company. Douyu, which additionally hosts entertainment and sports event streams, boasts more than 13 million monthly active users, leading other streaming platforms like Huya and PandaTV.

In the case of Huya, Tencent led its recent $461.6 million series B funding round and obtained the right to purchase additional Huya shares up until Tencent reaches 50.1 percent of voting power in the company.

“Supported by Tencent’s strong capabilities in game development, distribution and operation, Huya will march into a new era of building and maintaining the largest game live streaming and esports community for young generations in China,“ said David Xueling Li, chairman and acting CEO of Huya parent company YY, in a press release

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[03.12.18]
Senior Systems Designer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[03.12.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — 95113, California, United States
[03.12.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[03.12.18]
Infrastructure Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs weigh in on the best ways to use (but not abuse) procedural generation
Valve adds optional 'Plus' paid subscription to free-to-play Dota 2
Tencent invests in Chinese game streaming services Douyu and Huya
Digging into In the Valley of Gods' thoughtful hair design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image