War Child Armistice charity raises $261,600 for children affected by war

Through partnerships with a number of game developers, War Child has raised a total of £188,094, roughly $261,600, through its War Child Armistice charity fundraising campaign to benefit children affected by war.

The Armistice event ran from November until mid-December and raised money in ways that encourage non-violence in games. Some developers working with the charity released non-violent DLC for their games or donated the proceeds from game sales to the charity itself.

This year BlackMill Games, Positech, Wargaming, M2H, Big Huge Games, Flaregames, 11 Bit Studios, Focus Home Interactive, XSplit, and Extra Credits made up the developers, publishers, and companies supporting the month-long event.

Additionally, this year's total is over twice as much as the event raised during its inaugural run in 2016.

“It’s phenomenal to see the campaign grow massively in just 12 months and reach players across the globe - from working on our first ever Steam promotional sale to adding mobile to the mix with Google Play’s support,” said Wayne Emanuel, War Child UK gaming development manager, in a statement. “We are already anticipating building on our work so far with 2018’s Armistice, which will mark 100 years since the end of The First World War. We urge more developers to get in touch via our website or our twitter to help us raise awareness of those still affected by conflict today.”