Google announces new open source multiplayer server Agones

Google announced today the launch of Agones, a new open-source project built using the cloud based Kubernetes platform to provide developers with more freedom and flexibility when running multiplayer games.

Currently under development in collaboration with Ubisoft, Agones is being designed as a dedicated game sever which utilizes Kubernetes to replace cluster management and game server scaling with a Kubernetes cluster.

A typical dedicated server setup has the matchmaker tell a game server manager to provide a dedicated game server process on a cluster of machines. The manager creates a new instance of a dedicated game server process that runs on one of the machines in the cluster.

With Agones, Kubernetes gets native abilities to create, run, manage and scale dedicated game server processes within Kubernetes clusters using standard Kubernetes tooling and APIs.

This model also allows any matchmaker to interact directly with Agones via the Kubernetes API to provision a dedicated a game server.

Agones is still in its early stages, although interested developers can read about and check out the depository on GitHub.