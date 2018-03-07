Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is looking for a Principal Environment Artist

Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is looking for a Principal Environment Artist

March 12, 2018 | By Staff
March 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Principal Environment Artist, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California​

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Principal Environment Artist to join us in working on a shooter in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Do you excel at building props and spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play with? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring worlds and awesome gameplay environments. 

Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door?

Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

  • Lead a team in translating concept art and design ideas into 3D gameplay worlds
  • Create props, architecture, and terrain models, textures, and materials
  • Collaborate with the team to design and layout gameplay spaces
  • Layout levels from whitebox through final set dressing and lighting
  • Help drive the art vision for the game
  • Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
  • Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
  • Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
  • Guide and mentor other team members

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

  • Experience shipping multiple titles
  • Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an Environment Artist
  • 6+ years professional experience developing high quality titles
  • Strong sense of level design, scale, and gameplay flow
  • Passion for playing and creating games
  • Self-driven with strong communication skills
  • Proven experience mentoring and teaching other artists
  • Proven experience tackling challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
  • Proven experience working closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
  • Master level understanding of lighting, composition, and set dressing
  • Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials
  • • Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush
  • • Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See

  • Experience with Substance, Topogun, SpeedTree, or other additional 3D tools 
  • Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters 
  • Experience with Unreal Engine 

Education

  • No requirement. 

Benefits

Health and Wellness

  • Medical, Dental and Vision
  • 401(k)
  • Prescription Drug Coverage
  • Life Insurance
  • Business Travel Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Long Term Disability

Perks

  • Employee Referral Program
  • Education Reimbursement
  • Fitness Club Discounts
  • Training and Development
  • Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program
  • Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love. 

NOTE: Applicants without a portfolio will not be considered.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Lead VFX Artist
Tic Toc Games
Tic Toc Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.09.18]
SENIOR GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER Â– UNITY/IOS/ANDROID
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.09.18]
Principal UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs weigh in on the best ways to use (but not abuse) procedural generation
Valve adds optional 'Plus' paid subscription to free-to-play Dota 2
Tencent invests in Chinese game streaming services Douyu and Huya
Digging into In the Valley of Gods' thoughtful hair design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image