Fortnite players receiving refunds after accounts were hacked

Fortnite players are being issued refunds after their accounts were hacked.

As reported by Kotaku, players have been noticing fraudulent charges being made on their Epic Games accounts for the past month.

Hundreds of dollars were apparently spent on expansions and cosmetic upgrades for the Save The World base game, with descriptions of several purchases written in Russian.

"We are aware of instances where users’ accounts have been compromised using well-known hacking techniques. Any players who believe their account has been compromised should reach out to our player support immediately," a spokesperson for Epic Games writes.

Epic Games recently implemented the option to enable two-factor authentication for accounts, and have also posted a checklist for players concerned that their accounts might be susceptible.