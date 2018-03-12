Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game Arts International Network is a new resource for organizers

Game Arts International Network is a new resource for organizers

March 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Production

The Game Arts International Network is a new community-focused resource set on connecting existing game arts organizations and fostering spaces in emerging regions.

This new resource might be useful for developers interested in learning about subjects relevant to game arts organizers today, or have an interest in establishing art residencies in their own communities. 

Established by former executive director of the Hand Eye Society (a video game arts organization) Jim Munroe, GAIN will provide information about a variety of game arts topics through hosting online sessions in the form of a live discussion held between two people. 

One individual with experience on a topic will have a conversation with someone seeking more information on that topic, and interested parties can listen in. At the end, this audience can add comments and ask questions themselves. 

For those who miss the live conversation, a podcast will be uploaded to GAIN's website. Developers interested in learning more about GAIN can follow this link.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[03.12.18]
Associate Producer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Sr. Technical Project Manager - PlayStation
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, CA, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Tournament Program Manager, eSports
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.09.18]
Director, Competitive Gaming


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Devs weigh in on the best ways to use (but not abuse) procedural generation
Valve adds optional 'Plus' paid subscription to free-to-play Dota 2
Tencent invests in Chinese game streaming services Douyu and Huya
Digging into In the Valley of Gods' thoughtful hair design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image