Game Arts International Network is a new resource for organizers

The Game Arts International Network is a new community-focused resource set on connecting existing game arts organizations and fostering spaces in emerging regions.

This new resource might be useful for developers interested in learning about subjects relevant to game arts organizers today, or have an interest in establishing art residencies in their own communities.

Established by former executive director of the Hand Eye Society (a video game arts organization) Jim Munroe, GAIN will provide information about a variety of game arts topics through hosting online sessions in the form of a live discussion held between two people.

One individual with experience on a topic will have a conversation with someone seeking more information on that topic, and interested parties can listen in. At the end, this audience can add comments and ask questions themselves.

For those who miss the live conversation, a podcast will be uploaded to GAIN's website. Developers interested in learning more about GAIN can follow this link.