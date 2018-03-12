Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 12, 2018
Video: How to establish characters in games

March 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Console/PC, Design, Video

A great narrative is defined by the quality of its characters. Video games have unique requirements for establishing characters, and weak character work shows. So how can it be avoided? 

In this 2014 GDC session, freelance writer Jeremy Bernstein discusses memorable characters in video games, addressing the unique challenges in establishing characters in games while providing a framework for creating strong characters.

Bernstein also dissects both linear and sandbox style characters, as well as taking a look at "blank slate" characters, who are defined by being "undefined."

Developers interested in learning how to write a well-rounded character may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

