Video: How to establish characters in games

A great narrative is defined by the quality of its characters. Video games have unique requirements for establishing characters, and weak character work shows. So how can it be avoided?

In this 2014 GDC session, freelance writer Jeremy Bernstein discusses memorable characters in video games, addressing the unique challenges in establishing characters in games while providing a framework for creating strong characters.

Bernstein also dissects both linear and sandbox style characters, as well as taking a look at "blank slate" characters, who are defined by being "undefined."

Developers interested in learning how to write a well-rounded character may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

