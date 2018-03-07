Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 13, 2018
See these 10 devs compete to make the best game pitch at GDC 2018

See these 10 devs compete to make the best game pitch at GDC 2018

March 13, 2018 | By Staff

March 13, 2018 | By Staff
March 13, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

In less than a week the 2018 Game Developers Conference will be in full swing, and show organizers want to give you a heads-up about the brave developers who will be participating in the popular GDC Pitch event at GDC Play this year!

The ever-popular GDC Play will once again showcase some of the most interesting emerging/independent developers and their games, and the GDC Pitch event will help select GDC Play exhibitors hone their pitching skills in front of a panel of expert judges -- as well as a live audience! 

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 21st and 22nd, during GDC 2018. 

10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2019.

Here's the lineup for this year's GDC Pitch!

GDC PITCH: DAY 1 | Wednesday, March 21, 12:45-1:45pm

Pitchers (Game)

  • Furinkazan (Opticale)
  • Ovni Studios (Ovni Spaces)
  • Rogue Snail (Relic Hunters Legend)
  • Supercombo Entertainment (Arcanium)
  • Struckd (Struckd)

Judges

Sunny Dhillon (Signia Venture Partners), Guzman Diaz (Index Ventures), David Gardner (London Venture Partners), and Jason Della Rocca (Execution Labs)

GDC PITCH: DAY 2 | Thursday, March 22, 12:45-1:45pm

Pitchers (Game)

  • 4DMACAU (Fight the Horror)
  • BeautiFun Games (Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets)
  • Massive Work Studio (Dolmen)
  • NeoCrux (Gala Collider)
  • Stray Fawn Studio (Nimbatus)

Judges

Jonas Antonsson (Raw Fury), Ben Andac (Good Shepherd), Rebekah Saltsman (Finji), and Jason Della Rocca (Execution Labs)

GDC Play exhibitors opt-in to participate in GDC Pitch via GDC Connect. Selected studios are given strict format instructions and rules, as well as a time slot on one of the two days. As you can see, each of these events is expected to run about an hour and will take place at the Career Center Theater in the North Hall of San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center.

It promises to be an engaging high-energy competition, so leave time to check it out as you're planning out your conference schedule via the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler!

And of course, for more information about GDC 2018 visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

