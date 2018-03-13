Report: Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick cuts workforce by 50 percent

Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick has laid off 30 employees, which amounts to around half of its entire workforce.

As reported by CNET, the Australian mobile studio has been struggling of late, and is attempting to regain momentum by restructuring around its most successful titles, Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

These layoffs are apparently the result of that change in tack, and come around two-and-a-half years after the company made its last two game designers redundant.

According to anonymous sources, the company's main Brisbane office now houses less than 30 staffers, all of whom are focused entirely on maintaining Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride.

The developer also has an office in Spain, but it's unclear how (if at all) that studio has been affected by the cuts. Gamasutra has reached out to Halfbrick for comment.