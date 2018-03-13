Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick cuts workforce by 50 percent

Report: Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick cuts workforce by 50 percent

March 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
March 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick has laid off 30 employees, which amounts to around half of its entire workforce. 

As reported by CNET, the Australian mobile studio has been struggling of late, and is attempting to regain momentum by restructuring around its most successful titles, Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

These layoffs are apparently the result of that change in tack, and come around two-and-a-half years after the company made its last two game designers redundant

According to anonymous sources, the company's main Brisbane office now houses less than 30 staffers, all of whom are focused entirely on maintaining Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride

The developer also has an office in Spain, but it's unclear how (if at all) that studio has been affected by the cuts. Gamasutra has reached out to Halfbrick for comment.

Related Jobs

Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.13.18]
QA Engineer/ Software Engineer in Test
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Senior MP Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Tools Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: An indie dev's guide to hiring, casting, and directing voice actors
This alternate montage challenges the White House's violent games reel
Report: Fruit Ninja creator Halfbrick cuts workforce by 50 percent
Devs weigh in on the best ways to use (but not abuse) procedural generation


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image