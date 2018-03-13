This alternate montage challenges the White House's violent games reel

Games for Change has responded to the 'violence in video games' montage shown during the White House's recent video game violence meeting by putting together a very different supercut of its own.

Unlike the government's video, which features various out-of-context shots of video game violence, Games for Change's montage highlights some of the most beautiful, poignant moments in games to show the medium at its inspiring, heartwarming, and empathic best.

The group said it wanted to "challenge the White House's misdirected blame" by offering an alternate view of the video game landscape: one filled with hope and positivity.

"After seeing that the White House produced a video depicting video games as ultra-violent, we felt compelled to share a different view of games. Video games, their innovative creators and the vast community of players are so much more than what is depicted in the White House's video." explained the group.

"We wanted to create our own version, at the same length, to challenge the White House’s misdirected blame being placed upon video games. To all you game developers and players who create and enjoy games -- this is for you."

You can check out the group's 'GameOn' highlight reel above, and find out how the White House meeting -- which was organized following the Parkland school shooting -- played out by clicking here.