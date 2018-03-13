Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Improbable partners with new studio founded by ex- Halo dev

Improbable partners with new studio founded by ex-Halo dev

March 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The first project from Midwinter Entertainment, a studio recently founded by former 343 Industries studio head and Halo series creative director Josh Holmes, will use Improbable's SpatialOS cloud-computing tech thanks to a partnership between the two companies.

Midwinter is the latest of many studios to pick up Improbable's flagship technology, but this partnership is especially worth noting since Midwinter is the first studio to receive project funding from Improbable in return for using and helping to inform the future of SpatialOS.

SpatialOS itself is a cloud-based computational platform that seeks to ease the process of creating and running large online worlds by dividing the workload up between multiple servers in the cloud.

In the case of Midwinter's in-development game Scavengers, the use of SpatialOS should mean that the game is able to handle more complex AI as well as more players and AI occupying a large, shared online environment. 

“We started Midwinter with the goal of creating innovative, shared experiences for millions of players around the world,” said Holmes in a press release. “When we introduced Warzone in Halo 5, it represented the pinnacle of blended PVE/PVP. Now with SpatialOS, we have the ability to push the boundaries of ‘co-opetition’ gameplay in Scavengers, with teams of players competing as armies of smart AI move intelligently across the map, hunting down players and each other.”
 

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Senior MP Animator
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
UI Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Technical Producer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: An indie dev's guide to hiring, casting, and directing voice actors
Road to the IGF: Cactus Curse Games' Penny Blue Finds A Clue
Improbable partners with new studio founded by ex-Halo dev
Microsoft claims Sony is stopping Xbox One and PS4 cross-play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image