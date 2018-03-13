Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 13, 2018
Twitch is getting into the 'free games for subscribers' business

March 13, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Twitch announced the launch of Free Games with Prime today, a new program providing Twitch Prime subscribers with a collection of free games every month starting March 15. 

Setting up free games for subscribers is not new as PlayStation Plus and Humble Monthly already provide similar services. Twitch revealed the new program in conjunction with promoting winners from its Indie Amplifier contest, giving devs a platform for their titles. 

Launching alongside Superhot and Oxenfree, all eight games from the Indie Amplifier program held by Twitch in February will be made available for free over the next few months starting with the winner, Shadow Tactics. Subscribers are able to keep their games forever. 

Another title from the Indie Amplifier program Tales From Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation will be making its debut alongside the beat 'em up title Mr. Shifty, making a total of five free games available to Prime members for the month of March.

To see the full lineup of games for March and April, be sure to check out Twitch's blog post here

