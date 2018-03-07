Get a job: Infinity Ward, InnoGames, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Hamburg, Germany

InnoGames is looking for a QA Engineer to review test requirements and provide feedback, carry out exploratory testing, and optimize the testing process as a member of its team in Hamburg, Germany. This role requires at least 3 years professional software testing experience, experience with programming in C# or Java, and a degree in technical sciences or relevant work experience.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior level Engine programmers for its core team. In this role, one would get to work with the team to design, add and modify features of both runtime and tools components of the engine. Other duties include designing, writing and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability. You would be expected to provide and help guide features which can be used in practice to create best-in-class contributions to Insomniac's games.

Location: Troy, New York

Teaching responsibilities will include core courses in game programming and project-based game development and may also include topics in the candidate’s area of specialty. The faculty member will advise undergraduate students, perform university and professional service, participate in curriculum development and contribute to the development of a new graduate program in Critical Game Design. The ideal candidate will have experience in game development or related interactive media, a working knowledge of current 2D and 3D game engines, and the ability to teach students from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Location: Woodlands Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for a developer with at least 5 years professional experience to join it as a Senior Multiplayer Animator. The position requires expert level skills in Maya, comfort with scripting languages, and strong problem-solving skills and will task a developer with creating high-quality third person multiplayer character animation.