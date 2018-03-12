Virtuos secures $15 million in funding, announces new R&D center in Singapore

3D art production company Virtuos today announced the successful completion of a $15 million funding round, as well as the set-up of a new headquarters and R&D center in Singapore.

Funding was led by new investor 3D Capital Partners, a joint venture partnership between French investment holding Enthéos and Hong-Kong-based Leitmotiv Private Equity.

CEO of Virtuos Gilles Langourieux remains the majority owner of the company, shared between Virtuos’ managers, 3D Capital Partners and Xuhui Venture Capital.

"The company's new structure, expanded funding, and R&D center in Singapore will ensure that we stay at the forefront of game technology innovation and continue to be the ideal partner for studios that are developing blockbuster games," said Langourieux.

With additional bank financing, the new round of equity funding will be used to support Virtuos' in expanding existing studios.

Virtuos recently established corporate headquarters in Singapore, and is currently in the process of setting up a R&D center nearby in collaboration with Singapore's Economic Development Board to explore the latest computer graphics, rendering and production techniques.