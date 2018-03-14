Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 14, 2018
Jam City acquires assets and dev team of Columbian studio Brainz

March 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Social game maker Jam City has acquired the assets of Columbian mobile developer Brainz, including the rights to the studio's upcoming action strategy title, World War Doh.

The move marks Jam City's continued expansion into the real-time strategy genre, and the studio hopes it will provide a strong platform for continued innovation in the mobile market. 

As part of the undisclosed deal, the Brainz development team will also be joining Jam City to continue work on World War Doh

"World War Doh has been a labor of love for our team and we could not be more excited for the game to become part of Jam City’s top-ranked portfolio," said Brainz general manager, Alejandro Gonzalez. 

"This deal proves that it is possible for Latin American talent to become part of global companies like Jam City."

