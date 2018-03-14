Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 14, 2018
Get advice on marketing your indie game from developer Elyot Grant at 3PM EDT

March 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
March 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

As we get closer and closer to GDC, one question on the minds of many indie developers attending the show is the question of how to best market their games and get them in front of an audience who every day literally has more choice than they did the day before. 

Since a lot of players make purchasing decisions (for better or worse) based on their time spent on Reddit, it's probably worth understanding how you should be interfacing with that platform when selling your game. At GDC 2018, developer Elyot Grant, who led the work on strategy/card game mashup Prismata, is going to be offering some advice on this very subject.

But since we ourselves want to unlock the secrets of Reddit for selling games (this writer just spends time on the X-Wing Miniatures sub), we're going to be talking to Grant today at 3PM EDT about his surprise success on the platform and what it means for other developers. 

If you've got questions about making/selling games, swing by Twitch chat to ask them! And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

