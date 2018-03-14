Facebook opens up its Instant Games platform to all devs

Facebook has ended the closed beta period for its Instant Games platform, opening the space up to all developers and introducing a handful of new features in the process.

Facebook totes Instant Games as a cross-platform home for game developers looking to bring their creations in front of Facebook’s captive audience.

Instant Games is integrated directly into both the news feed and Facebook Messenger on mobile and PC, potentially giving developers a sizable player base right out of the gate.

During the closed beta period, roughly 200 games were approved and launched on the platform. In a blog post detailing the full release, Facebook notes that that period of time allowed it to communicate directly with partnered developers to work on new features and prepare for the full launch.

Some of those features include access to an ads API, ads optimization and measurement tools, the ability to cross promote games on the platform, updates to Instant Games’ dynamic ranking system, and a host of general improvements as well. Details on all of these features can be found on Facebook’s developer blog.

Developers interested in finding out more about Instant Games as a whole can check out Facebook’s developer portal for more information or check out this list of HTML5-friendly engines recommended by the company. Of course, those already registered as a Facebook Developer can head directly to the app submission page to try their hand at building or submitting a game to Instant Games.