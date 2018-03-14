Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook opens up its Instant Games platform to all devs

Facebook opens up its Instant Games platform to all devs

March 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Facebook has ended the closed beta period for its Instant Games platform, opening the space up to all developers and introducing a handful of new features in the process.

Facebook totes Instant Games as a cross-platform home for game developers looking to bring their creations in front of Facebook’s captive audience.

Instant Games is integrated directly into both the news feed and Facebook Messenger on mobile and PC, potentially giving developers a sizable player base right out of the gate. 

During the closed beta period, roughly 200 games were approved and launched on the platform. In a blog post detailing the full release, Facebook notes that that period of time allowed it to communicate directly with partnered developers to work on new features and prepare for the full launch.

Some of those features include access to an ads API, ads optimization and measurement tools, the ability to cross promote games on the platform, updates to Instant Games’ dynamic ranking system, and a host of general improvements as well. Details on all of these features can be found on Facebook’s developer blog.

Developers interested in finding out more about Instant Games as a whole can check out Facebook’s developer portal for more information or check out this list of HTML5-friendly engines recommended by the company. Of course, those already registered as a Facebook Developer can head directly to the app submission page to try their hand at building or submitting a game to Instant Games.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.13.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Texture Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.13.18]
UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: How Epic pared down Fortnite Battle Royale to be fast and approachable
Opinion: Trump's video game 'summit' reminds us who the enemy is
Q&A: An indie dev's guide to hiring, casting, and directing voice actors
Road to the IGF: Cactus Curse Games' Penny Blue Finds A Clue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image