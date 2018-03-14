Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dotemu opens new publishing label to support small creative devs

Dotemu opens new publishing label to support small creative devs

March 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Dotemu, the French publisher behind Windjammers and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, has announced the creation of The Arcade Crew, a new publishing label within its company focused entirely on supporting games created by small, creativity-driven development teams. 

The new Dotemu division is potentially good news for small studios looking for publisher support, though The Arcade Crew plans to keep its portfolio somewhat selective moving forward.

In a press release, The Arcade Crew director Arnaud De Sousa emphasized that the label looks to provide partnered developers with production support like additional art, animation, and programming assistance in addition to the more traditional marketing and QA support offered by publishers.

The team says that access to the existing production framework at Dotemu allows it to use the resources provided by the larger company but that a different strategy in regards to the games they will work with help set it apart.

“The Arcade Crew will harness the existing experience, passion and infrastructure at Dotemu and integrate it with the creative fire of small development teams,” said Dotemu CEO Cyrille in a statement. “The result will be polished, awesome games with a retro feel that people can pick up and enjoy, just like the games we grew up with."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.13.18]
UI Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.13.18]
Texture Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.13.18]
UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: How Epic pared down Fortnite Battle Royale to be fast and approachable
Opinion: Trump's video game 'summit' reminds us who the enemy is
Q&A: An indie dev's guide to hiring, casting, and directing voice actors
Road to the IGF: Cactus Curse Games' Penny Blue Finds A Clue


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image