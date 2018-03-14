Devs can now use Google Maps API to build their own game worlds

In a blog posted published today, Google announced that developers can now use Google Maps' API as a foundation to create their own game environments, making it easier to make games based on real-world locations.

Devs will be able to pull data like 3D renderings of buildings, roads, and landmarks directly from Maps into the Unity engine, where digital environments with all of the models are turned into GameObjects that can then be customized.

This is especially useful for mobile AR developers, as they can now use ARCore to take environments they’re building and place them onto local maps, giving players a customized experience no matter their location.

Google has partnered with three studios to create location-based titles including Jurassic World Alive, Ghostbusters World, and The Walking Dead: Our Worldall of which seem to emulate Pokemon Go. All titles combine AR with location-based gameplay to blend fictional worlds into the real world.

Interested developers can find out more about the new update over at the company's developer site.