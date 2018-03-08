Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Magic Leap is hiring a Game Designer

March 14, 2018 | By Staff
Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game DesignerMagic Leap

Location: Plantation, Florida

As a Game Designer, you will join our internal Magic Leap Studios team. This is a group committed to creating new and exciting mixed reality experiences that change the way people view digital content. We are looking for a motivated designer who is strong in core design fundamentals, while also ready to break new ground on a brand new platform establishing an all-new set of design rules. Our team thinks both inside and outside of the box, dreaming up fantastic ideas while making sure they will work within a well-established set of parameters.

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of experience in game design or other experiential design
  • Strong design mentality and intuition for game mechanics and game flow
  • Extremely solid written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to conceptualize, prototype, and iterate on features
  • Ability to work effectively with a team
  • Self-organization and self-motivation
  • Avid gamer across multiple platforms and genres

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

