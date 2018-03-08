Get a job: Magic Leap is hiring a Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Plantation, Florida

As a Game Designer, you will join our internal Magic Leap Studios team. This is a group committed to creating new and exciting mixed reality experiences that change the way people view digital content. We are looking for a motivated designer who is strong in core design fundamentals, while also ready to break new ground on a brand new platform establishing an all-new set of design rules. Our team thinks both inside and outside of the box, dreaming up fantastic ideas while making sure they will work within a well-established set of parameters.

Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in game design or other experiential design

Strong design mentality and intuition for game mechanics and game flow

Extremely solid written and verbal communication skills

Ability to conceptualize, prototype, and iterate on features

Ability to work effectively with a team

Self-organization and self-motivation

Avid gamer across multiple platforms and genres

