Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Street Fighter collection revives rare multiplayer mode for Switch

Street Fighter collection revives rare multiplayer mode for Switch

March 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
March 14, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection includes twelve games across the many iterations of Street Fighter, including a unique arcade cabinet mode playable only on the Nintendo Switch.

The 30th Anniversary Collection includes an exclusive switch-only mode for Super Street Fighter 2: The Tournament Battle, an eight player tournament mode that was formerly only available in Japan. 

As reported by USgamer, Players would simultaneously take part in a small tournament and play a single round with their opponent before moving on to the next match. 

Once all of the fights were settled, the game would adjust the bracket and tell players which cabinet to move to next for the match. 

In the 30th Anniversary Collection, four Switch consoles (all of which need to have the game installed) take the place of the cabinets, and players rotate between different units after each round is completed. 

Alongside the inclusion of a museum mode, this is an interesting way to highlight the history of the Street Fighter titles, especially for a game mode that never made it overseas. 

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[03.14.18]
System Designer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.14.18]
Senior Game Designer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.14.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Ubiquity6
Ubiquity6 — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.14.18]
Software Engineer, Augmented Reality Multiplayer Networking


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: How Epic pared down Fortnite Battle Royale to be fast and approachable
Designing great minigames and sidequests for indie JRPG Legrand Legacy
Analysts: Games responsible for 80% of all mobile app spending in 2017
Devs can now use Google Maps API to build their own game worlds


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image