Street Fighter collection revives rare multiplayer mode for Switch

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection includes twelve games across the many iterations of Street Fighter, including a unique arcade cabinet mode playable only on the Nintendo Switch.

The 30th Anniversary Collection includes an exclusive switch-only mode for Super Street Fighter 2: The Tournament Battle, an eight player tournament mode that was formerly only available in Japan.

As reported by USgamer, Players would simultaneously take part in a small tournament and play a single round with their opponent before moving on to the next match.

Once all of the fights were settled, the game would adjust the bracket and tell players which cabinet to move to next for the match.

In the 30th Anniversary Collection, four Switch consoles (all of which need to have the game installed) take the place of the cabinets, and players rotate between different units after each round is completed.

Alongside the inclusion of a museum mode, this is an interesting way to highlight the history of the Street Fighter titles, especially for a game mode that never made it overseas.