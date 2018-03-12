Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
At GDC 2018, get expert insight on how to teach game dev around the world

March 15, 2018 | By Staff
More: Serious, GDC

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is nearly here, and today organizers want to quickly let you know about an especially interesting talk that's taking place at the show in San Francisco next week.

This session on "Cuba, Nairobi, Borneo, Oh My! Creating Games Education (Very) Abroad", part of the GDC 2018 Educators Summit, will see educator and American University Game Lab director Lindsay Grace digging into some important questions for game dev educators around the world.

For example, how do you bring the wonders of game design and development across political and national borders? How do you design and develop educational programs not only abroad, but in communities that may offer little or no such education? How do you teach game design and development without the internet?

Drawing from the experience of providing games workshops and programs in Cuba, Nairobi, and Borneo, Grace aims to give you the full process for bringing games education abroad (including examples of student work, templates, processes, and photos) in the course of her talk. Don't overlook it!

For more details on them and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

