March 15, 2018
March 15, 2018
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice leads BAFTA Games Awards 2018 nominations

March 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The nominations are in for the 2018 British Academy (BAFTA) Games Awards, and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice leads the way with nine nominations, including nods in the Best Game, Artistic Achievement, and Game Innovation categories.

Horizon Zero Dawn is the second most nominated title with eight nods, including Best Game, Game Design, and Audio Achievement, while What Remains of Edith Finch rounds off the top three with seven nominations. 

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Gorogoa have received five nominations apiece, with others like Cuphead, Night in the Woods, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy each nabbing four. 

In total, 45 games have been nominated for this year's awards, which will see the introduction of a new 'Game Beyond Entertainment' category to recognize those titles that deliver "deliver a transformational experience beyond pure entertainment."

The winners will be announced during the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony in London on April 12. You can view a select list of nominees below or head over to the BAFTA website for the full rundown.

Artistic Achievement 

  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR Entertainment)
  • Gorogoa  (Buried Signal, Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory Ltd)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Best Game

  • Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory Ltd)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow, Annapurna Interactive)

Debut Game 

  • Cuphead (StudioMDHR Entertainment)
  • Gorogoa  (Buried Signal, Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
  • Night in the Woods (InfiniteFall, Finji)
  • The Sexy Brutale (Cavalier Game Studios, Tequila Works)
  • Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Game Beyond Entertainment 

  • Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt, Fig, Arte & Playdius)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory Ltd)
  • Last Day of June (Ovosonico, 505 Games)
  • Life is Strange: Before The Storm (Deck Nine Games, Square Enix)
  • Night in the Woods (InfiniteFall, Finji)
  • Sea Hero Quest VR (Glitchers)

Game Design

  • Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
  • Nier Automata (Platinum Games, Square Enix)
  • SnipperClips (SFB Games, Nintendo)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow, Annapurna Interactive)

Game Innovation 

  • Gorogoa  (Buried Signal, Annapurna Interactive)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory Ltd)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)
  • Nier Automata (Platinum Games, Square Enix)
  • SnipperClips (SFB Games, Nintendo)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow, Annapurna Interactive)

