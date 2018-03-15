Toy-Con Garage toolkit lets Labo users build their own contraptions

Nintendo Labo, the Switch's whimsical cardboard playground, will come with a 'Toy-Con Garage' feature that lets users invent new ways to play by programming and building their own homemade creations.

A video posted to the Nintendo Labo UK YouTube channel highlights the new feature, showing how users can design their own Labo experiences by fiddling around with a series of input and output options.

The flexibility of the Switch means its a fairly versatile toolset, and the YouTube tutorial shows how Labo creators might develop a system where touching the screen causes the Joy-Cons to vibrate, individual button presses play different guitar sounds, or 10 controller shakes results in an explosion noise.

Those custom systems can then be combined with whatever DIY Labo creations users can dream up, giving them the ability to design and build new experiences of their very own.

The Toy-Con Garage can also be used to experiment with Nintendo's own Labo kits. So, if players wanted to, they could figure out a way to control the RC car using the fishing rod, or turn the motorbike controller into a musical instrument.

You can learn more about the new toolkit, including how to create your own unique builds, by checking out the first Toy-Con Garage tutorial above.