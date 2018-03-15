Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 15, 2018
Minecraft console edition dev invests in Scottish studio Puny Astronaut

March 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

4J Studios, the developer behind the console versions of Minecraft, has invested a six figure sum into Scottish indie studio Puny Astronaut. 

The cash will help the Dundee-based developer, also the recipient of an Unreal Dev Grant, bring its first game to market. 

Founded in 2016 by a group of former Abertay University students taking part in the Dare to be Digital game design competition, Puny Astronaut has been working on its debut title, Skye, ever since. 

The vibrant game is pitched as a "play-your-own-way" exploration experience set in a world that "couldn't be happier to see you." 

The Puny Astronaut team initially feared they'd have to rush the game to market, but the new investment will give them the chance to realize their initial vision. 

"We have invested blood, sweat, and tears into developing Skye both whilst as students at Abertay, and since we graduated last summer," said Puny Astronaut MD, Cian Roche.  

"We're a small, fresh developer and up until now we had no other option but to rush Skye out to market and hope for the best. With 4J’s investment, though, we’ll be able to produce the game we first set out to create, and share our plans with the rest of the games community."

Following completion of the investment deal, 4J co-founders Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl will both join the Puny Astronaut board as directors, with van der Kuyl taking on the additional role of chairman.

