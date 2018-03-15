Ex-PlayStation head Jack Tretton starts indie investment fund

Former PlayStation CEO Jack Tretton and Studio Wildcard CEO Doug Kennedy have started Interactive Gaming Ventures, a company that aims to invest money in budding indie games.

Venture capital funds are one of the many different resources available to game developers when it comes to project funding, and Tretton’s new organization should be of particular interest to devs eyeing an Early Access release on PC.

Interactive Gaming Ventures plans to invest in two to three indie games per year for the next seven years, with each investment falling somewhere between $1 million and $5 million depending on the project.

Though the firm plans to work with indie games, Tretton told Business Insider that the company is primarily interested in working with studios that have already “had some degree of commercial success” and plan to launch games into early access on PC first before considering a console release.

As with similar venture capital firms, Interactive Gaming Ventures will provide developers with milestone-based financial support and management strategy assistance in exchange for a share of a game’s eventual revenue.