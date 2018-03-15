Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
March 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ex-PlayStation head Jack Tretton starts indie investment fund

Ex-PlayStation head Jack Tretton starts indie investment fund

March 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
March 15, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Former PlayStation CEO Jack Tretton and Studio Wildcard CEO Doug Kennedy have started Interactive Gaming Ventures, a company that aims to invest money in budding indie games.

Venture capital funds are one of the many different resources available to game developers when it comes to project funding, and Tretton’s new organization should be of particular interest to devs eyeing an Early Access release on PC. 

Interactive Gaming Ventures plans to invest in two to three indie games per year for the next seven years, with each investment falling somewhere between $1 million and $5 million depending on the project. 

Though the firm plans to work with indie games, Tretton told Business Insider that the company is primarily interested in working with studios that have already “had some degree of commercial success” and plan to launch games into early access on PC first before considering a console release.

As with similar venture capital firms, Interactive Gaming Ventures will provide developers with milestone-based financial support and management strategy assistance in exchange for a share of a game’s eventual revenue.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.15.18]
Technical Artist, Outsource
Asteri Networks
Asteri Networks — Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
[03.15.18]
Software Engineer
Lone Wolf Development
Lone Wolf Development — San Jose, California, United States
[03.15.18]
Veteran C++ Developer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.15.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Diablo's David Brevik is rediscovering his action RPG roots
Microsoft targets game devs with new 'device-agnostic' Gaming Cloud biz
Ex-PlayStation head Jack Tretton starts indie investment fund
Road to the IGF: TPM CO Soft Works' Tarotica Voo Doo


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image