Get a job: Ubiquity6 is looking for a Software Engineer

Location: San Francisco, California

Ubiquity6 is working on the future of massively multiplayer, persistent AR in the real world. We are a team of alums from Metamind, Facebook, Tesla, Twitter and Zynga, and are backed by Google/Gradient Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, First Round Capital and A&E Networks.

Responsibilites:

Help make central networking architecture choices

Build core networking abstractions, libraries and tools

Debug connectivity issues and deliver smooth multiplayer gameplay experience

Provide technical guidance for multiplayer gameplay design and features

Evaluate hosting providers and SDKs

Qualifications:

3+ year(s) of practical experience working on Multiplayer gameplay systems

One or more AAA multiplayer game titles shipped across any platform -- Mobile, Handheld, Console, PC

Strong knowledge of network protocols, client/server and peer-to-peer gameplay networking architecture

Solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, software design and OOP

Professional experience in a OOP language like C# / C++ / Objective-C etc.

BS or MS in Computer Science or equivalent

Benefits:

$115,000 - $140,000 salary and equity in addition

Unlimited Vacation & Sick day policy

Health, vision and dental insurance

Relocation package

Ubiquity6 is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

